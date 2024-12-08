Michigan center Dominick Giudice enters Transfer Portal

Michigan senior center Dominick Giudice announced on social media on Sunday morning that he will enter the Transfer Portal.

"After 4 incredible years at Michigan, I've decided to enter the transfer portal," Giudice wrote in a statement. "I want to thank Michigan for giving me the opportunity to play football at this amazing university. ... I'm excited for what's ahead and look forward to making the most of my remaining 2 years of eligibility."

Giudice was recruited as a defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class, and he was rated as a two-star recruit.

After bouncing between the defensive and offensive lines, Giudice finally established a role as a center entering the 2024 season. He started the first five games of the year, but he missed the Washington game due to injury, and Greg Crippen took over the starting role and never looked back.

Giudice has two seasons of eligibility remaining.