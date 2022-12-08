Last season playing for Virginia, Olu Oluwatimi was as finalist for the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best center. Oluwatimi transferred to Michigan knowing the offensive identity of running the ball was the perfect fit for his style. Now, in 2022 Oluwatimi has won the Rimington.

The award recognition didn’t stop there, as shortly after it was announced that Oluwatimi had also won the Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s best interior lineman.

Oluwatimi integrated himself into the Michigan offensive line almost immediately. Throughout the spring, coaches and players alike raved about Olu’s talent, leadership, and ability to quickly learn the playbook. Along with the pressure of joining the nation’s best offensive line, Oluwatimi had to become the leader of the offensive front, with a quarterback battle happening behind him.

Michigan’s rushing attack was once again dominant this season, and consistently in the Wolverine’s biggest games. Throughout the season Olu led the way in the run game. Creating lanes and working in the pin and pull scheme with Zak Zinter. Olu finished the season graded as Michigan’s best run blocker, and second in the B1G behind Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz.

Possibly most impressive was Oluwatimi’s improvement in pass coverage. Already one of the country’s best run blocking lineman, Olu ranked as Michigan’s second best pass blocker in efficiency, with a 98.7 score. In 834 snaps, Olu gave up zero sacks all season.

With his eligibility exhausted, Olu will head to the NFL Draft this spring. Different draft services project Olu somewhere between a 1st and 2nd round pick. He will likely be the highest selected Michigan lineman since Cesar Ruiz.