Michigan football is rising in the polls after one game.

The AP Poll dropped on Tuesday afternoon following Week 1 of the college football season, and the Wolverines climbed four spots from No. 8 to No. 4.

Many variables were realistic in this week's poll after unranked Florida beat No. 7 Utah, No. 2 Ohio State handled No. 5 Notre Dame, and No. 3 Georgia embarrassed No. 11 Oregon.

In Ann Arbor, the Wolverines uncontroversially ran through unranked Colorado State, 51-7. The defense shined and proved it can still have an X-Factor defensive line rather than just an X-Factor lineman. Offensively, their quarterback competition got spicier after returning starter Cade McNamara went 1-of-6 in the red zone ahead of sophomore J.J. McCarthy's opportunity to start against Hawaii in Week 2.

U-M overtook Clemson for the No. 4 spot, who struggled early but beat Georgia Tech 41-10, along with vaulting ahead of Texas A&M (No. 6), Oklahoma (No. 7), and Notre Dame (No. 8).

A wild week in the first chapter of college football in 2022 leaves Michigan at RANKING in the AP Poll.

Significant risers included No. 12 Florida, who went from unranked to nearly top 10, No. 4 Michigan (+4), No. 10 USC (+4), No.16 Arkansas (+3), and No. 21 BYU (+4)

No. 8 Notre Dame (-3), No. 13 Utah (-6), and No. 18 NC State (-5) all dipped in the polls.

Oregon, previously No. 11, dropped out after a 49-3 loss to Georgia, and No. 23 Cincinnati after losing by a touchdown to No. 16 Arkansas.

Ranked teams on Michigan's schedule include No. 14 Michigan State and No. 3 Ohio State, meaning the Wolverines won't take on a top 25 team until midseason.

No. 19 Wisconsin was the only other Big Ten team ranked.

Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State round out the top 5, with the Bulldogs leaping the Buckeyes after Week 1.