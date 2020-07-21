 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Closely Evaluating 2021 In-State CB Maxwell Hairston
Michigan Closely Evaluating 2021 In-State CB Maxwell Hairston

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Maxwell Hairston is seeing recruits commit left and right during the dead period.

The three-star 2021 cornerback from West Bloomfield (Mich.) High now faces an interesting predicament — commit and secure a spot now or wait for bigger and better offers.

After all, Hairston is a tall, lengthy corner with the potential to blow up towards the end of the recruiting process.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh evaluating in-state corner Maxwell Hairston.
Michigan is evaluating in-state 2021 cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

“Recruiting has been going good,” Hairston said. “I just got some new offers. Right now, I’m just really narrowing down my list. I want to commit on August 6, which is my birthday. But if I have to push it back, I have no problem with that. I’m just trying to focus on a few schools.

“But I’ve been talking to Baylor, Oregon and Michigan. I’m trying to see what they’re going to do. I’m also trying to stay patient.”

