Michigan Closely Evaluating Intriguing 2022 OL Aubrey Scott
Aubrey Scott is one of the more intriguing prospects out West.
The three-star 2022 recruit from Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger is listed as a defensive end but is being recruited by most schools as an offensive tackle.
Right now, Scott is up to seven offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Kansas and Utah.
“So far so good with recruiting,” Scott said. “I try to talk to coaches three or four times a week. It’s been a very busy process so far. I’m getting some looks on defense, but most of my talks have been about playing offensive tackle.”
Michigan is carefully evaluating Scott this summer and hosted him for an unofficial visit last month.
Scott said he enjoyed getting his first look at the program.
