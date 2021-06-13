Michigan Closely Monitoring 2022 In-State OL Jackson Pruitt

“I’m quickly moving up the board,” Pruitt said. “Coach (Sherron) Moore and Coach (Jim) Harbaugh said that I’ve been doing really well at these camps. I’m going to try to go up there and get in front of them for a private workout.”

Pruitt also had an opportunity to meet with both head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore during his recent unofficial visit to Michigan for Detroit Day, which featured several top prospects in U-M’s own backyard.

Pruitt had a terrific experience in Ann Arbor and loved everything about the trip.