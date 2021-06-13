Michigan Closely Monitoring 2022 In-State OL Jackson Pruitt
Jackson Pruitt is in the middle of a busy summer.
The three-star 2022 offensive lineman out of Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech attended several local satellite camps to kick off June, went down to Dallas for a mega camp with SMU and visited a trio of SEC programs in Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.
Pruitt is seeing his stock rise on the trail and has the attention of the Michigan staff after impressing them at their satellite camps at Eastern Michigan and Ferris State.
“I’m quickly moving up the board,” Pruitt said. “Coach (Sherron) Moore and Coach (Jim) Harbaugh said that I’ve been doing really well at these camps. I’m going to try to go up there and get in front of them for a private workout.”
Pruitt also had an opportunity to meet with both head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore during his recent unofficial visit to Michigan for Detroit Day, which featured several top prospects in U-M’s own backyard.
Pruitt had a terrific experience in Ann Arbor and loved everything about the trip.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news