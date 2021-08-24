Michigan Closely Monitoring 300-Pound Rivals250 DT Derrick Shepard
It’s not easy for a 300-pound mammoth to go both ways.
But Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter defensive tackle Derrick Shepard doesn’t really mind. The 2022 Rivals250 prospect has been preparing to do whatever it takes to help his team win on the field this fall.
“During the offseason, I was working on getting stronger and getting my body back into football form,” Shepard said. “Really, it was about getting in shape since we’re low on numbers. A lot of us are going to be going to be going both ways, including me. I’m going to be playing backside tackle and interior defensive line. If I want to be a leader, I have to show them I can do it.”
On the recruiting front, Shepard has been committed to Cincinnati since last December. Shepard decided to stay close to home, picking the Bearcats over offers from Cal, Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington State and others.
Since then, Shepard has remained fully solid with Cincinnati and has not wavered.
“I like the atmosphere there,” Shepard said. “My position coach (Greg Scruggs) keeps it real. It’s life then football. Coach (Luke) Fickell is building something really special at Cincinnati. You can tell they are on the incline. I’m the highest rated defensive recruit in school history. That means something.”
