Michigan Closely Monitoring 300-Pound Rivals250 DT Derrick Shepard

It’s not easy for a 300-pound mammoth to go both ways.

But Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter defensive tackle Derrick Shepard doesn’t really mind. The 2022 Rivals250 prospect has been preparing to do whatever it takes to help his team win on the field this fall.

“During the offseason, I was working on getting stronger and getting my body back into football form,” Shepard said. “Really, it was about getting in shape since we’re low on numbers. A lot of us are going to be going to be going both ways, including me. I’m going to be playing backside tackle and interior defensive line. If I want to be a leader, I have to show them I can do it.”