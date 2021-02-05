Rivals.com's list of the Top 25 recruiters in the country came out just following signing day, and Michigan Wolverines football co-offensive coordinator and line coach Sherrone Moore made the cut.

"Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan has undergone significant turnover this off-season, and Sherrone Moore is one of just two assistants that has been on staff for more than two years," Rivals midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt wrote. "During his tenure, Moore has established himself as an ace recruiter, and he was responsible for landing two of the Wolverines’ Rivals100 prospects in this class: quarterback J.J. McCarthy and tight end Louis Hansen.

