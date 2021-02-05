 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Co-O.C. Sherrone Moore Named A Rivals.com Top 25 Recruiter
Michigan Co-O.C. Sherrone Moore Named A Rivals.com Top 25 Recruiter

Rivals.com's list of the Top 25 recruiters in the country came out just following signing day, and Michigan Wolverines football co-offensive coordinator and line coach Sherrone Moore made the cut.

"Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan has undergone significant turnover this off-season, and Sherrone Moore is one of just two assistants that has been on staff for more than two years," Rivals midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt wrote. "During his tenure, Moore has established himself as an ace recruiter, and he was responsible for landing two of the Wolverines’ Rivals100 prospects in this class: quarterback J.J. McCarthy and tight end Louis Hansen.

Michigan Wolverines football assistant coach Sherrone Moore is now the team's co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
Michigan Wolverines football assistant coach Sherrone Moore is now the team's co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. (Brandon Brown)

"Moore also took the lead in the recruitment of Chicagoland linebacker Tyler McLaurin, then was a key assist on many of the Wolverines' toughest recruitments, helping out-battle in-state rival Michigan State for four-star Rayshaun Benny and three-star Andrel Anthony. Moore also was heavily involved in helping get New Jersey defensive lineman George Rooks to commit and sign in the late period."

While Moore has served as Michigan's primary recruiter in the midwest, he has also helped out on some of the bigger recruitments outside of the region, with the aforementioned Rooks pledge being one example. Moore was promoted from tight ends coach to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach this offseason, which was one of many moves to the assistant coaching staff made by Harbaugh.

Which 2021 Recruits Current Michigan Assistants Pulled In (As Either A Primary Or Secondary Recruiter)

Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis

Wide receiver Andrel Anthony

Wide receiver Cristian Dixon

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy

Linebackers Coach Brian Jean-Mary

Linebacker Jaydon Hood

Linebacker Junior Colson

Tight Ends Coach / Special Teams Coordinator Jay Harbaugh

Running back Donovan Edwards

Running back Tavierre Dunlap

Co-Defensive Coordinator / Defensive Backs Coach Maurice Linguist

Defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah

Co-Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line Coach Sherrone Moore

Wide receiver Andrel Anthony

Defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Tight end Louis Hansen

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy

Linebacker Tyler McLaurin

Defensive lineman George Rooks

Defensive Line Coach Shaun Nua

Defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah

Defensive tackle Dominick Giudice

Defensive lineman George Rooks

---

{{ article.author_name }}