Michigan Co-O.C. Sherrone Moore Named A Rivals.com Top 25 Recruiter
Rivals.com's list of the Top 25 recruiters in the country came out just following signing day, and Michigan Wolverines football co-offensive coordinator and line coach Sherrone Moore made the cut.
"Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan has undergone significant turnover this off-season, and Sherrone Moore is one of just two assistants that has been on staff for more than two years," Rivals midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt wrote. "During his tenure, Moore has established himself as an ace recruiter, and he was responsible for landing two of the Wolverines’ Rivals100 prospects in this class: quarterback J.J. McCarthy and tight end Louis Hansen.
"Moore also took the lead in the recruitment of Chicagoland linebacker Tyler McLaurin, then was a key assist on many of the Wolverines' toughest recruitments, helping out-battle in-state rival Michigan State for four-star Rayshaun Benny and three-star Andrel Anthony. Moore also was heavily involved in helping get New Jersey defensive lineman George Rooks to commit and sign in the late period."
While Moore has served as Michigan's primary recruiter in the midwest, he has also helped out on some of the bigger recruitments outside of the region, with the aforementioned Rooks pledge being one example. Moore was promoted from tight ends coach to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach this offseason, which was one of many moves to the assistant coaching staff made by Harbaugh.
Which 2021 Recruits Current Michigan Assistants Pulled In (As Either A Primary Or Secondary Recruiter)
Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis
Wide receiver Andrel Anthony
Wide receiver Cristian Dixon
Wide receiver Xavier Worthy
Linebackers Coach Brian Jean-Mary
Linebacker Jaydon Hood
Linebacker Junior Colson
Tight Ends Coach / Special Teams Coordinator Jay Harbaugh
Running back Donovan Edwards
Running back Tavierre Dunlap
Co-Defensive Coordinator / Defensive Backs Coach Maurice Linguist
Defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah
Co-Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line Coach Sherrone Moore
Wide receiver Andrel Anthony
Defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
Tight end Louis Hansen
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy
Linebacker Tyler McLaurin
Defensive lineman George Rooks
Defensive Line Coach Shaun Nua
Defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
Defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah
Defensive tackle Dominick Giudice
Defensive lineman George Rooks
