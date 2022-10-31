After an emotional win like the one Michigan had over Michigan State on Saturday, many could expect the Wolverines to have an emotional letdown of sorts after a big rivalry win.

This win is a little different than the rest, though.

U-M has to bounce back and pick itself up after a traumatic 48 hours that started with an assault from Michigan State players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

For head coach Jim Harbaugh, his job now is to reel back the mentality of his team and focus on the upcoming week against Rutgers with a team that is hurting for its teammates involved in the assault.

"It's been a challenge," Harbaugh said of clearing the headspace of his players. "It's been traumatic, but we're in it right now. We'll face the challenge head-on and support our players in every way."

As for the players, the thoughts are going to be with Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green but they know what's at stake the rest of the way.

Safety Rod Moore was asked about the mood of the team and it's clear that the players are ready to move on.

"Really just focused on this week," Moore said. "That happened last week but everyone is going to be up on our toes about it. We just want to move on from it and get ready for the next four weeks."

Running back Blake Corum also reiterated Moore's message. Instead of dwelling on the events after the game, which he does feel bad about, he is instead electing to focus on bringing the Paul Bunyan Trophy back to Ann Arbor and prepare for a Rutgers team that is hungry to ruin the Wolverines' perfect start to the season.

"Obviously Saturday was a big win and we got Paul back," Corum said. "Some stuff happened. We're letting them handle that. Now it's just, keep winning. We're on to Rutgers. That's where our mindset is, that's why we're here on this Monday. That's what we're going to do. Watch Rutgers and gameplan."