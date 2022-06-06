Michigan's comeback comes up short, season ends
Louisville defeated Michigan in controversial fashion on Monday afternoon. Michigan stormed back from a five-run deficit, but the Cardinals plated four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to steal the game from the Wolverines, 11-9.
Michigan jumped out to a hot start. Clark Elliott, Joe Stewart and Matt Frey led off the game with back-to-back-to-back doubles, and the Wolverines jumped on top early, 2-0.
However, Louisville continued its offensive onslaught on the Wolverines in the bottom of the first. Starting pitcher Connor O’Halloran did not have a great game. He pitched 0.2 innings before Louisville started pouring it on. He gave up four hits and six earned runs before being replaced in the first inning.
The Cardinals led, 7-2, after the first inning. The Wolverines didn’t lose heart, though. Michigan plated one run in the third, four runs in the fifth, and two runs in the sixth to take a 9-7 lead.
Frey, Elliott, Obertop and Ted Burton all hit home runs as the Wolverines stormed back. Michigan seemed to be in excellent shape as the game was entering the final stages.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, with a runner on first base, Louisville’s Jack Payton doubled to deep left field. Michigan made an excellent relay, and nearly cut down Payton at second base, but he was ruled safe.
Erik Bakich immediately asked for a review, and after a long, suspenseful review, the call was upheld.
Levi Usher then singled up the middle, bringing home both runs and tying the game.
Then, Cameron Masterman launched a two-run home run, and Michigan suddenly found itself in a two-run hole.
Cameron Weston got out of the inning, but the damage had been done.
Joe Stewart led off the top of the ninth inning with a double, but three straight outs concluded the Wolverines’ season.
Michigan finished the year with a 34-28 record, and was just inches short of a super regional appearance after winning the Big Ten Tournament.
