The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Boston and caught up with three-star Michigan Wolverines football commit Eamonn Dennis. Read the full Q&A below. Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Massachusetts wide receiver Eamonn Dennis is committed to Michigan. (EJ Holland)

EJ: Before we dive into Michigan, tell me how your senior season is going. ED: The season is going really well. We started off 0-2, but we’ve been working every week to win one game at a time. EJ: I know you are playing a little bit of everything for your team. Where do you see yourself fitting in at the next level? ED: I would say slot receiver. But I can move around in the backfield, too. I would also say special teams. EJ: What has Michigan told you about how you’ll be used? ED: They’re not really sure yet. Coach (Don) Brown wants me on the defensive side. Coach (Josh) Gattis wants me at receiver. I would rather play on the offensive side of the ball but wherever they need is where I’ll play.

EJ: Let’s rewind and go back to the summer when you committed to Michigan. Why did you side with the Wolverines? ED: When I took my official visit, I really bonded with the coaching staff. It felt like home. The education is really high at Michigan. I plan on doing business or finance. I have a great relationship with Coach (Don) Brown. Those were some of the big reasons why I committed. EJ: What did you think about Ann Arbor and the environment on campus? ED: I haven’t been there for a game. But when I was there for an official, I thought the city was big and really cool. It was pretty quiet though, so I thought it was a good fit for me. EJ: You’ve mentioned Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown. He’s a fellow Massachusetts native. What stands out to you about him? ED: He’s a really good coach and a really good guy. He’s actually best friends with out athletic director, so I saw him in the hallways my freshman year. We started building a really good relationship my junior year. He hit me up on Sept. 1, and we texted non-stop since then. EJ: Does it help that he’s a New England guy? ED: Yeah, it really does because he hooks up his guys. He helps out players in the Massachusetts area. He knows more than me about Massachusetts. He’s just a really good guy.