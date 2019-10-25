Michigan Commit Eamonn Dennis On New Offense, System Fit, More
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Boston and caught up with three-star Michigan Wolverines football commit Eamonn Dennis.
Read the full Q&A below.
EJ: Before we dive into Michigan, tell me how your senior season is going.
ED: The season is going really well. We started off 0-2, but we’ve been working every week to win one game at a time.
EJ: I know you are playing a little bit of everything for your team. Where do you see yourself fitting in at the next level?
ED: I would say slot receiver. But I can move around in the backfield, too. I would also say special teams.
EJ: What has Michigan told you about how you’ll be used?
ED: They’re not really sure yet. Coach (Don) Brown wants me on the defensive side. Coach (Josh) Gattis wants me at receiver. I would rather play on the offensive side of the ball but wherever they need is where I’ll play.
EJ: Let’s rewind and go back to the summer when you committed to Michigan. Why did you side with the Wolverines?
ED: When I took my official visit, I really bonded with the coaching staff. It felt like home. The education is really high at Michigan. I plan on doing business or finance. I have a great relationship with Coach (Don) Brown. Those were some of the big reasons why I committed.
EJ: What did you think about Ann Arbor and the environment on campus?
ED: I haven’t been there for a game. But when I was there for an official, I thought the city was big and really cool. It was pretty quiet though, so I thought it was a good fit for me.
EJ: You’ve mentioned Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown. He’s a fellow Massachusetts native. What stands out to you about him?
ED: He’s a really good coach and a really good guy. He’s actually best friends with out athletic director, so I saw him in the hallways my freshman year. We started building a really good relationship my junior year. He hit me up on Sept. 1, and we texted non-stop since then.
EJ: Does it help that he’s a New England guy?
ED: Yeah, it really does because he hooks up his guys. He helps out players in the Massachusetts area. He knows more than me about Massachusetts. He’s just a really good guy.
EJ: You also mentioned Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. He’s new to the program, so what’s your relationship like with him?
ED: I like him. He’s a really smart guy when it comes to the offensive side of the ball. I can’t wait to get up there and see how he’s going to use me.
EJ: What are your thoughts on the offensive changes he’s made so far?
ED: We’re still working. We don’t really know our identity yet. But I believe the offense can be really good.
EJ: Just from what you’ve seen on television, do you think the offense will get it turned around?
ED: Yeah. I see what they are trying to do. I think they are improving every week. I can’t wait until they start going faster and faster.
EJ: What are your expectations for Michigan the rest of the year?
ED: We’re going to have hard games like Notre Dame and Ohio State. We just have to get better each and every week.
EJ: Do you have a prediction for the game against Notre Dame?
ED: I’ll be there for the game. I think we’re going to win it. I can’t wait. A lot of fans are going to be there. It’s one of the biggest games of the year.
