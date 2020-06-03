Michigan Commit Ja'Den McBurrows Remains Confident In Decision
Ja’Den McBurrows was one of the true surprises of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
The three-star cornerback from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas gave Michigan a verbal commitment almost out of nowhere back in April.
McBurrows has had some time to reflect on his pledge to the Wolverines and still feels strongly about his decision.
“I’m feeling great,” McBurrows said. “I feel like I made a great decision. Michigan is a family. I feel like we are building something that’s unbelievable. The coaches don’t just talk to me about football. They talk to me about life. They ask how I’m doing and how my family is doing.”
McBurrows committed to Michigan over offers from Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, West Virginia and a handful of other major programs.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news