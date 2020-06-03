News More News
2020-06-03 football

Michigan Commit Ja'Den McBurrows Remains Confident In Decision

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Ja’Den McBurrows was one of the true surprises of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

The three-star cornerback from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas gave Michigan a verbal commitment almost out of nowhere back in April.

McBurrows has had some time to reflect on his pledge to the Wolverines and still feels strongly about his decision.

Florida cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows is committed to Michigan.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
“I’m feeling great,” McBurrows said. “I feel like I made a great decision. Michigan is a family. I feel like we are building something that’s unbelievable. The coaches don’t just talk to me about football. They talk to me about life. They ask how I’m doing and how my family is doing.”

McBurrows committed to Michigan over offers from Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, West Virginia and a handful of other major programs.

