Michigan Commit Kevonte Henry On Wolverines' Defense, Courtney Morgan, More
Kevonte Henry is looking to get his team back on the right track.
Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger opened up the year with two wins but has since dropped its last two to fall to .500.
Henry, however, is happy with the way he’s performed in his final high school season and is optimistic about his squad’s chances the rest of the way.
“My senior year is going great,” Henry said. “I feel like my film is looking great. We started off strong in the beginning of the season. We don’t have everybody right now, so we slowed down. But we’re going to bring the energy up next week.”
On the recruiting front, Henry committed to Michigan shortly after making an unofficial visit in June. The three-star edge rusher picked U-M over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington State and others.
