The Whitehaven Saints used to run circles around the Memphis 49ers. Well, at least, that’s what four-star Michigan defensive back Kody Jones would have you believe. Jones was the star player for the Saints and was considered one of the best youth players in the Memphis-area — even as an eight-year-old. The crosstown rival 49ers had some pretty good talent, too. One player in particular was an absolute monster on the defensive side of the ball and as legend goes, he used to make opposing kids cry. “He was always digging at everybody,” Jones said. “He would just smack people. It was full steam ahead head-to-head.” That player was none other than five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

Michigan commit Kody Jones and his family pose with five-star recruit Walter Nolen and his family

The two best players in the city would go head-to-head every year throughout their time in youth football leagues. What began as a rivalry soon became a close friendship as Jones and Nolen eventually teamed up for their final season before middle school. Even now, though, things can get a little heated when talking about the classic Saints-49ers pee-wee games. “I’ve always been better,” Nolen said. “We used to kill y’all,” Jones said. “Every time we played y’all, you were hurting,” Nolen said. “Yeah, but when we got together, you started winning,” Jones said. Nolen’s father, Walter Sr., helped run the 49ers program, while Kody’s father, Keith, coached up the Saints program. After years of competing against each other, numbers resulted into the two programs merging as one. Initially, competition was fierce. Forcing foes to suddenly become friends doesn’t always go as planned, especially when dealing with children. “Kody has always been one of the fastest kids in Memphis,” Walter Sr. said. “One day in practice, I asked him if he could backpedal and run everybody out there, and he said ‘yeah.’ I asked him if he could beat Walter, and he said he could but not by a lot. They’ve always had that competitive nature, which is always a good thing.” After several practices, the team jelled together quickly and went on to have a successful season. While they fell just short of winning the championship, Kody and Walter formed a bond defined by brotherhood. “We had an awesome team,” Keith said. “After all the years of playing against each other, (Kody and Walter) finally got to play together. Ever since then, they’ve been locked in tight.” Wait a minute. There is one detail we’re all forgetting about… what was the team name? While some fans referred to them as the Saintyniners, the official name was the Saints. Since the Saints has more 12U players at the time of the merger, the 49ers name was simply absorbed. According to Kody, however, numbers had nothing to do with it. The Saints kept the name because they used to take the 49ers behind the woodshed for good old-fashioned whippings. Keith would rather just stick with numbers story. “I don’t want to start anything,” Keith said with a laugh. “I’m trying to get Walter to come to Michigan.” Smart answer, Keith. Walter has gone from youth league terror to one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation. The five-star defensive tackle is rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and has basically every major offer you can think of. On the flip side of the coin, Kody surprised many when he committed to Michigan in February over scholarships from Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and a slew of other major programs in the south.

“We were the best two players on the team,” Kody said. “We always talked about taking football this far and dreamed about it. That’s everybody’s dream as a kid. For it to actually happen is exciting. It happened before our eyes. Looking back on it, we said we couldn’t wait do it. Now that it’s here, it’s crazy.” Needless to say, Kody is doing his best to convince Walter to join him at Michigan. The two haven’t played together since that lone season in the youth ranks, but that desire has remained constant over the years. “I tried to get him to come to my high school, but it didn’t work out,” Kody said. “I told him that we can still make it happen in college. He wants to play together. I just tell him you know I’m going to Michigan, you’re high on their radar and everybody loves you there. What are you waiting on?” Kody wasn’t the only doing some recruiting at the high school level. Walter spent some time at national powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida before eventually moving back to Memphis last June. While in the Sunshine State, Walter talked to Kody all the time about teaming up at IMG. Intrigued by the opportunity, Kody and his family flew out for a visit. “Kody liked it but said he wanted to come back home,” Keith said. “That stopped the chance of them playing. But it almost happened. I would love for it to happen at Michigan. It would be like family playing together. I would love it.” As Keith mentioned, the high school situation didn’t work out, but that doesn’t mean college won’t. Kody has been locked in with the Wolverines since he gave his verbal pledge and is now one of the leaders of the class. Michigan has done everything possible to establish itself as a top contender with Walter. And so far, it’s working. Walter recently named Michigan a top school, took a self-guided visit earlier this offseason and is set to return for an official visit on June 18 — the same date as Kody. And yes, Walter loves the idea of having Kody on his team again. “It would be pretty cool to play with him,” Walter said. “I know he would lock it down on the back end. I can do it upfront. Anywhere we would be at, I feel like it would be a great opportunity for us. He tells me to come make the dream team again (laughs).” Kody isn’t the only one recruiting hard. Keith and Walter Sr. became great friends themselves after the youth league merger and have stayed in contact over the years. In fact, the two talk on basically a weekly basis and view each other as family. “Walter Sr. is a great guy, he has a great wife and they raise great kids,” Keith said. “Me and Walter Sr. talk a lot. It’s not just about football. It’s day-to-day stuff. I’m cool with his whole family. He’s cool with my family. If my kids were with him, he would take care of them like they were his own. If his kids were with me, I would take care of them like they were my own. “Kody has spent the night at Walter’s house. They actually went to the Tennessee Future Stars Game when they were in the eighth grade. It’s just like family.”