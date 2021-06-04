Michigan Commit Kody Jones On Status, Steve Clinkscale, Illinois OV

On the day the dead period came to an end, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff made their way down to Memphis for a satellite camp with the University of Memphis.

The event gave U-M its first opportunity to see four-star Michigan defensive back Kody Jones in a live setting. Jones did not test but did go through position drills and 1-on-1’s for Harbaugh and the entire defensive staff.

“It was a good experience,” Jones said. “They showed a lot of love. The coaches came all the way down from Ann Arbor to Memphis to see me and Walter (Nolen). They watched me move for the first time in person, and it seemed like they were pretty impressed.

"The fact that Coach (Steve) Clinkscale wasn’t coaching but still giving me tips shows that he really cares about my game. He’s going to coach me up.”