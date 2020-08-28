Michigan Commit Markus Allen On Relationships, Big Ten Cancellation, More
Markus Allen didn’t receive the best news this offseason.
After getting an MRI a few weeks ago, the results came back and unveiled that Allen had torn his labrum. Initially, Allen was preparing to sit out his senior season and enroll at Michigan in January.
However, Allen has decided to play through the injury this fall, and the four-star wide receiver commit from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont is set to open his season this week.
“I’m working through it,” Allen said. “I’m doing physical therapy and working with the trainers here at the school and the hospital. Every day, we work on the small muscles around it, so my should stays intact and doesn’t pop out. I’ve worked as hard as I can to survive it in-season. I just want to play with the guys and go after a championship ring.”
Allen added that he’s lucky to be able to play this season but is a bit disappointed that he won’t get to watch his future team in game action.
The Big Ten recently announced the cancellation of a football season. The conference will instead explore spring options. Allen, like most of the commits, was surprised when the decision came down.
