“I’m working through it,” Allen said. “I’m doing physical therapy and working with the trainers here at the school and the hospital. Every day, we work on the small muscles around it, so my should stays intact and doesn’t pop out. I’ve worked as hard as I can to survive it in-season. I just want to play with the guys and go after a championship ring.”

Allen added that he’s lucky to be able to play this season but is a bit disappointed that he won’t get to watch his future team in game action.

The Big Ten recently announced the cancellation of a football season. The conference will instead explore spring options. Allen, like most of the commits, was surprised when the decision came down.