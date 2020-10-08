Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s is off to a tough start to the season.

However, Michigan specialist commit Tommy Doman has been doing his job at a high level. Doman recently hit a 53-yard field goal and has proven why he is considered the best high school punter in America

“I think the season is going well,” Doman said. “I’m getting more comfortable in different situations punting wise and kicking wise. Last week, I hit a 53-yarder. I got experience hitting a long ball on college posts since we were playing at Wayne State. Punt operation is doing really well. We set up the defense in a lot great situations. I couldn’t be happier about how that’s going.”