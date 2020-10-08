Michigan Commit Tommy Doman On Enrolling Early, Recruiting Donovan Edwards
Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s is off to a tough start to the season.
However, Michigan specialist commit Tommy Doman has been doing his job at a high level. Doman recently hit a 53-yard field goal and has proven why he is considered the best high school punter in America
“I think the season is going well,” Doman said. “I’m getting more comfortable in different situations punting wise and kicking wise. Last week, I hit a 53-yarder. I got experience hitting a long ball on college posts since we were playing at Wayne State. Punt operation is doing really well. We set up the defense in a lot great situations. I couldn’t be happier about how that’s going.”
Doman committed to Michigan in April over offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, Colorado State and Washington State.
Since then, Doman has remained completely solid to the Wolverines. In fact, Doman plans to enroll early and can’t wait to make his way to Ann Arbor.
“I’m excited,” Doman said. “I can’t wait to get there with the coaches and get feedback. I want to keep improving and getting strong. Our commit group is great. We’re sending each other the application for Michigan and all that stuff. Just taking the next steps. We’re filling out what we need to before signing day.”
