 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commit Tyler McLaurin On Relationships, Recent Campus Visit, More
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Commit Tyler McLaurin On Relationships, Recent Campus Visit, More

Tyler McLaurin gave Michigan a verbal commitment in early May.

Two months later, the three-star linebacker from Bolingbrook (Ill.) High is still happy with his decision and has been keeping in constant contact with the Michigan coaching staff.

“Since the pledge, everything has been pretty good,” McLaurin said. “I’ve been talking to the coaches consistently. Coach (Sherrone) Moore, Coach (Don) Brown and Coach Brian (Jean-Mary) have been in constant communication. We go over film and just talk. They’re getting back in a groove over there, so that’s helping me understand their process.”

Chicagoland linebacker Tyler McLaurin is committed to Michigan.
Chicagoland linebacker Tyler McLaurin is committed to Michigan.
McLaurin picked Michigan over offers from Boston College, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Texas Tech, Virginia and a handful of other major programs.

Stanford recently jumped in the mix for McLaurin with an offer of its own, but he remains locked in with the Wolverines and is working to lure more top talent to Ann Arbor.

