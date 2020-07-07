Tyler McLaurin gave Michigan a verbal commitment in early May.

Two months later, the three-star linebacker from Bolingbrook (Ill.) High is still happy with his decision and has been keeping in constant contact with the Michigan coaching staff.

“Since the pledge, everything has been pretty good,” McLaurin said. “I’ve been talking to the coaches consistently. Coach (Sherrone) Moore, Coach (Don) Brown and Coach Brian (Jean-Mary) have been in constant communication. We go over film and just talk. They’re getting back in a groove over there, so that’s helping me understand their process.”