Michigan commit Youssef Khayat discusses his basketball journey

International prospect Youssef Khayat has a unique journey in his basketball career. It's not every day that the Michigan program recruits international prospects, let alone receives commitments from them.

Khayat announced on Sunday via The Field of 68 that he had committed to the Wolverines, following in the footsteps of international players such as Moritz and Franz Wagner.

Khayat, who was born in Lebanon, moved to France to play basketball at a young. The time has come to continue on a different adventure in the United States.

"I started playing basketball in Lebanon in my hometown of Beirut at the age of six," Khayat said. "At the age of 12, I thought I was very good at it. My parents wanted me to leave the country a little bit because here in Lebanon, there's not a lot of experience and the coaches aren't exactly experienced to build athletes, to build players. At the age of 15, I moved to France where I lived there for four years and now I'm thinking about going to college."

The college process wasn't something he explored overnight. It was a long, well-thought-out process that Khayat explored.

At first, he was thinking about staying in France and playing professional basketball. However, the pull of what basketball in the United States can do for players was something he couldn't ignore.

"It started one year ago and I wasn't really that much because I was thinking about staying in France," Khayat said. "I was thinking through it for eight months. At the end, I thought to myself, and my parents, of course, the family expected me to move to college. Especially with the way the NCAA is going. For me, going to college is a big experience for me. Internationally, even locally here in Lebanon, I think I can do some great things in college."

