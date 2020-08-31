High school football is back. Well, in a couple of states, anyways. Three Michigan commits were in action over the weekend and had some huge performances. Rivals100 Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson helped lead his team to a blowout win over Franklin (Tenn.) Centenial last week. Colson saw limited action in that game, recording three tackles for loss.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson is committed to Michigan.

This week, however, Colson showed no mercy, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt in Ravenwood's 38-9 win over Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman. While Colson was impressive on defense, his biggest play of the game came on special teams. Colson went a little viral for his 90-yard kick return for a touchdown. Keep in mind that this dude is a linebacker.

Here is Michigan LB commit Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) taking a kick 90 yards to the crib. What A Monster!!! 😱😱😱 #GoBlue @BuckFitz pic.twitter.com/E15ZB3FjcB — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 29, 2020

The state of Ohio opened up the high school season this week, and Michigan commits Markus Allen and Rod Moore were involved in one of the most thrilling contests of the weekend. Allen, a four-star wide receiver, caught the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds left as Clayton (Ohio) Northmont took down Springboro (Ohio) High, 40-36. Overall, Allen finished the game with nine receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns — all while playing through a torn labrum.

Amazing play to (probably) win this game. Cade Rice throws TD to Markus Allen on 4th-and-19. Northmont leads Springboro 40-36 lead with 9 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/BnF1VE7sd8 — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) August 29, 2020

While the game was a shootout, Moore, a three-star safety, still made plays on the defensive side of the ball, tallying six tackles and two pass deflections. Moore showed off his high-level game speed and ability to come downhill in a hurry in the victory.