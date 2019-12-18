It was an eventful day for Michigan. The Wolverines officially welcomed more than 20 new players to the program on the first day of the early signing period. There was little drama as most of Michigan’s commits remained solid throughout the process and were thrilled to put pen to paper.

Massachusetts linebacker Kalel Mullings signed with Michigan on Wednesday.

“I couldn’t be more ecxcited to become a Wolverine today,” said Rivals250 offensive lineman Zak Zinter. “I dreamed of playing DI college ball since I was five. Hard work and a grind every day just made that dream come true.” Fellow Massachusetts native and Rivals100 linebacker Kalel Mullings, who signed just before taking his last mid-term, shared similar sentiments. “It means everything,” Mullings said. “I had a dream to play DI football and to be able to do it on the biggest stage while getting a degree from a top academic university is a blessing.”

Explosive Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John’s athlete Eamonn Dennis added: “It means a lot to my family and me to play football for one of the best programs in the nation. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a young kid, and I’m grateful to Coach (Jim) Harbaugh for giving me this incredible opportunity.” Michigan pulled a pair of linebackers from national powerhouse Baltimore St. Frances in Rivals250 recruit Osman Savage and Nikhai Hill-Green. Both are ready to continue their futures in Ann Arbor. “To sign with Michigan means that I have endless opportunities with great, likeminded, hardworking people,” Hill-Green said. “It’s a great feeling, and I am ready to work,” Savage said.

Getting to work was a common theme among the signees. As mentioned several of them have been committed to the Wolverines for months. Now, they can officially turn the page on their high school careers and get ready for life in The Big House. “I’m extremely excited to have signed with Michigan and to be a Wolverine,” said four-star offensive lineman Jeffrey Persi. “My training, diet and focus just rose to a new level and with a new purpose. Competition starts now. Go Blue.” Four-star West Bloomfield (Mich.) High safety Makari Paige added: “It means a lot to sign with Michigan. It’s time to get to work.”