Michigan completes season sweep of rival MSU after nine-run first inning

The Michigan Baseball Team completed the season sweep of its rival, Michigan State on Tuesday night with an emphatic 11-8 victory over the Spartans.

The two teams combined for 10 hits and 13 runs in the first inning. As the road team, Michigan State started off the game with a 4-0 lead, but Michigan quickly answered in the home half of the first inning.

Matt Frey got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with a one-out, one-RBI double into the left center field gap. Frey then scored a few batters later on a Tito Flores single to left field.

Riley Bertram drew a walk to load the bases for Ted Burton. The second baseman delivered with a two-RBI single, which tied the game at four runs apiece.

First baseman Jake Marti put the Wolverines in front with a groundout to second base, which scored Bertram.

After grounding out to lead off the inning, Clark Elliott kept the inning alive in his second at-bat with an RBI double down the right field line.

Joe Stewart then doubled, bringing home Elliott and Casey Buckley. Jimmy Obertop drove in the final run of the opening frame with an RBI single before Flores popped out to end the seemingly never-ending inning.

Over the next few innings, Michigan State cut the deficit to one run, but Michigan was able to stave off the Spartans' comeback bid. Obertop drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home the 10th run of the game for Michigan.