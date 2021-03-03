At some point, this storyline is going to sound redundant — Michigan is pummeling rival Michigan State on the recruiting trail.

Reiterating this fact is probably unnecessary by now. The Wolverines are taking who they want in true head-to-head battles with MSU. And it doesn’t look like that’s going to change any time soon.

Cigars are burning out at a rapid pace in East Lansing. Over the last couple of months, Michigan has flexed its muscles on the trail in key in-state recruitments.