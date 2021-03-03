Michigan Continues To Dominate Rival Michigan State On Recruiting Trail
At some point, this storyline is going to sound redundant — Michigan is pummeling rival Michigan State on the recruiting trail.
Reiterating this fact is probably unnecessary by now. The Wolverines are taking who they want in true head-to-head battles with MSU. And it doesn’t look like that’s going to change any time soon.
Cigars are burning out at a rapid pace in East Lansing. Over the last couple of months, Michigan has flexed its muscles on the trail in key in-state recruitments.
Just look at last cycle. Michigan went down to Michigan State’s backyard and pulled three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony, whose mother graduated from MSU. Anthony was one of Michigan State’s top overall targets in 2021, and it all it took was a late run from Michigan to swing the pendulum.
Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards never seriously entertained the Spartans. Despite a big push from Tucker, MSU never gained any real traction. Edwards, of course, inked with Michigan in December.
Then there was perhaps the biggest heartbreaker of them all. Rivals100 defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny flipped from Michigan State to Michigan on National Signing Day. MSU pundits were confident Benny would stick with his original pledge. Instead, Benny said sayonara and signed with U-M.
