Michigan Continues To Flex Muscles With Top New England Recruits
Michigan is continuing to make New England prospects a priority on the recruiting trail.
While new Rivals250 offensive line commit Greg Crippen is at national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, he originally hails from Massachusetts. His family still lives there, and his roots are still there.
Crippen is the embodiment of a New England football recruit. He’s a smart player with a high football IQ, an intelligent student in the classroom, a coachable prospect and a high character kid.
While some pundits and schools preferred fellow Rivals250 prospect Raheem Anderson, a Detroit native, at the center position, Crippen was a program fit. And Michigan made him its top priority at the position.
In fact, it was Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh that personally got on the phone with Crippen and pushed him to pull the trigger.
There is just something about New England kids that jives with what Harbaugh is building in Ann Arbor. Of course, it also helps that Michigan has a living New England legend on staff in defensive coordinator Don Brown.
Though his focus is on the defensive side of the ball, Brown played in instrumental role in Crippen’s recruitment. He did the same when Michigan landed Rivals250 offensive lineman and Massachusetts product Zak Zinter last cycle.
With Brown’s ties and New England recruits’ ability to fit in at Michigan both on the field and off the field, expect the Wolverines to continue to make the area a must-stop on the recruiting trail.
It might not get the love of other regions across America, but New England is quietly producing more and more top level football. The Boston-based Independent School League, alone, is home to a plethora of Power Five recruits.
Michigan landed three commits from New England last cycle in the aforementioned Zinter, All-American linebacker Kalel Mullings and explosive athlete Eamonn Dennis. All three are big-time talents and helping Michigan lure more New England talent to Ann Arbor.
Crippen might not be the only New England born recruit to end up in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class when it’s all said and done.
Michigan is squarely in the mix for Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen, Rivals100 offensive lineman Drew Kendall and Rivals250 defensive end Kechaun Bennett. The Wolverines are also making a strong push for former Boston College defensive line commit TJ Guy and fast-rising defensive lineman Jason Onye.
And oh yeah, Michigan is the early frontrunner for elite 2022 linebacker Tyler Martin and rising 2023 athlete Preston Zinter as well.
The New England to Michigan movement is very real.
