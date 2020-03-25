Michigan is continuing to make New England prospects a priority on the recruiting trail. While new Rivals250 offensive line commit Greg Crippen is at national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, he originally hails from Massachusetts. His family still lives there, and his roots are still there. Crippen is the embodiment of a New England football recruit. He’s a smart player with a high football IQ, an intelligent student in the classroom, a coachable prospect and a high character kid.

Michigan landed three New England recruits last year. (Brandon Brown)

While some pundits and schools preferred fellow Rivals250 prospect Raheem Anderson, a Detroit native, at the center position, Crippen was a program fit. And Michigan made him its top priority at the position. In fact, it was Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh that personally got on the phone with Crippen and pushed him to pull the trigger. There is just something about New England kids that jives with what Harbaugh is building in Ann Arbor. Of course, it also helps that Michigan has a living New England legend on staff in defensive coordinator Don Brown. Though his focus is on the defensive side of the ball, Brown played in instrumental role in Crippen’s recruitment. He did the same when Michigan landed Rivals250 offensive lineman and Massachusetts product Zak Zinter last cycle.