Michigan Continuing To Evaluate Four-Star In-State LB Michael Williams

Michigan recently hosted its first annual ‘Detroit Day.’

The event featured unofficial visits from some of the best prospects in Michigan’s own backyard, including four-star 2022 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High athlete Michael Williams, who enjoyed his time on campus.

“The visit was nice,” Williams said. “I had fun talking to all the coaches. I’m just getting to know them a little bit more. I got to walk around the facilities. I also had a chance to talk to the strength and conditioning coaching (Ben Herbert). He knows what he’s talking about. I feel like Michigan is a really good place for people to be.”