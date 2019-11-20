News More News
Michigan Continuing To Work On Five-Star Stanford OL Commit Myles Hinton

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Myles Hinton remains committed.

The five-star 2020 offensive lineman from Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian gave Stanford a verbal pledge back in January and will be back in Palo Alto for an unofficial visit this weekend.

So where does everything stand with Stanford as the early signing period approaches?

Georgia offensive lineman Myles Hinton will visit Michigan next weekend.
“I talk to them every week and almost every day,” Hinton said. “I’m calling my position coach, and he’s calling me. I’m talking to other coaches on the staff. It’s a good situation.”

While Hinton fully intends on signing with the Cardinal, Michigan is a school that has continued to hang around.

