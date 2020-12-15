 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Creating Movement With Michigan State Spartans Commit
Michigan Creating Movement With Michigan State Commit

Rivals100 defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest intel on Michigan's pursuit of a Michigan State defensive line commit.

