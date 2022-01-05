Michigan DB Andre Seldon to enter the transfer portal

He is the second Wolverine to enter the portal on Wednesday, joining fellow defensive back George Johnson to do so on Thursday.

Another Michigan defensive back has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Sophomore Andre Seldon took to his Twitter account on Thursday to announce that he is transferring from the Wolverines program.

Embed content not available

Seldon is the fourth Wolverine to transfer from the program since the season ended with linebacker Anthony Solomon and defensive back Darion Green-Warren entering the portal earlier this week.

In two years with the Wolverine program, Seldon featured in two games and did not register a statistic.

