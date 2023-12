Calhoun was a redshirt in 2023 making appearances in only two games against UNLV and Bowling Green.

Maize and Blue Review has confirmed that freshman DB Cameron Calhoun has entered the transfer portal.

A late addition to the 2023 class, Calhoun committed in November of 2022. Calhoun was a 4-star cornerback from Winton Woods in Cincinnati, Ohio. Calhoun was a turnover machine in high school, and with a track and field background, a threat to take any interception back for a touchdown.

Calhoun will now look for a new home for his second college football season.