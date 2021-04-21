There has been no wavering from Kody Jones.

The four-star 2022 defensive back out of Germantown (Tenn.) High committed to Michigan more than two months ago and has remained solid throughout the process — even helping U-M recruit guys like five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

Over the last several weeks, the main focus for Jones has been continuing to strengthen his relationships with the Michigan coaching staff. Jones has been on several Zoom calls, including a virtual campus tour last week.