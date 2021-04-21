 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DB Commit Kody Jones On Talks With Staff, Upcoming OV
Michigan DB Commit Kody Jones On Zooms With Staff, Upcoming OV

There has been no wavering from Kody Jones.

The four-star 2022 defensive back out of Germantown (Tenn.) High committed to Michigan more than two months ago and has remained solid throughout the process — even helping U-M recruit guys like five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

Over the last several weeks, the main focus for Jones has been continuing to strengthen his relationships with the Michigan coaching staff. Jones has been on several Zoom calls, including a virtual campus tour last week.

“The Zoom calls have been going great,” Jones said. “There has been no love lost. We’ve been talking daily. I just had Zooms with them the last few Wednesdays. My family is getting closer to them. I just feel great about everything. The relationships matter.

“The virtual campus tour was good. But to me, that’s more for show. Everybody wants good facilities, but to me, the people in the facilities are more important than the facilities themselves.”

