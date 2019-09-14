Makari Paige made his decision this summer. The four-star 2020 defensive back from West Bloomfield (Mich.) pulled the trigger and gave Michigan a verbal commitment. Since then, Paige has been completely locked in with the Wolverines and has even been doing a little recruiting of his own. Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

“Everything is going great with Michigan,” Paige said. “I’m fully committed there. We have one of the top recruiting classes in the country coming in. I’m working hard on my teammate Donovan (Edwards). I’m really excited about everything.” Paige visited Michigan for its season opening win against Middle Tennessee State. He will be back in Ann Arbor for a couple more games later in the fall.

For now, Paige is continuing to strengthen his relationship with his future coaches. “I have a really good relationship with the coaching staff,” Paige said. “I can’t wait to get out there and work under them. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh is really cool. He texts me good luck before games. I like him a lot. Michigan just feels like home.” Expectations are obviously high for Michigan this season. When asked about what he wants to see from the Wolverines moving forward, only one word came to mind.