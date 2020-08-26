 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DB Commit Rod Moore On Big Ten Cancellation, Relationships, More
football

Michigan DB Commit Rod Moore On Big Ten Cancellation, Relationships, More

EJ Holland
@EJHolland_TW
Football is back in Ohio.

Three-star Michigan safety commit Rod Moore and his Clayton (Ohio) Northmont team will open up the season this week. After a ton of debate amid the coronavirus pandemic, Moore is just happy he can put on the pads at the high school level one last time.

“I’m really excited,” Moore said. “It was iffy and up in the air. It was aggravating not knowing. But it’s pretty cool that I know I’ll get to play as a senior unlike some others around the country. It’s been good getting to practice with the team.”

Ohio safety Rod Moore is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Ohio safety Rod Moore is committed to Michigan.

Unfortunately for Moore, he will not get to see his future team in action before the end of the calendar year.

The Big Ten recently announced the cancellation of fall football and stated that it would explore options for the spring. Moore remains fully committed to the Wolverines, but he was surprised by the decision.

