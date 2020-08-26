Football is back in Ohio.

Three-star Michigan safety commit Rod Moore and his Clayton (Ohio) Northmont team will open up the season this week. After a ton of debate amid the coronavirus pandemic, Moore is just happy he can put on the pads at the high school level one last time.

“I’m really excited,” Moore said. “It was iffy and up in the air. It was aggravating not knowing. But it’s pretty cool that I know I’ll get to play as a senior unlike some others around the country. It’s been good getting to practice with the team.”