Since his verbal pledge, Moore has remained in constant contact with Michigan safeties coach Bob Shoop.

The three-star prospect out of Clayton (Ohio) Northmont committed to the Wolverines in May and is a key piece to the puzzle.

“Coach Shoop sends me something about Michigan every morning,” Moore said. “We’ll get on the phone every week. He’s a really good coach. I can tell that relationships are important to him in recruiting. He tells me how it is. He’s told me that I’ll have to come in work but that I can earn my spot and play early.

“Two days ago, we went over film. We went over responsibilities for each safety spot and the coverages they run.”

Moore picked Michigan over offers from Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Wisconsin and a handful of other major programs.