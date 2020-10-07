“It feels to be undefeated,” Moore said. “We just came together from the start. We had a bump in the road against Springfield, but we pulled through. At first, I was a little nervous about playing offense because I played in middle school and ninth grade then went straight defense.

"When they threw me in there, I knew I had to produce. It came easy from there. I just want to help the team.”

Moore committed to Michigan in May over offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and a handful of other major programs.