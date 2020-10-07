Michigan DB Commit Rod Moore Still Locked In
Clayton (Ohio) Northmont finished the regular season with an undefeated record and captured an outright Greater Western Ohio Conference championship.
A big reason for that was three-star 2021 Michigan safety commit Rod Moore, who dominated on the defensive side of the ball and saw extended time at wide receiver later in the year due to injuries.
“It feels to be undefeated,” Moore said. “We just came together from the start. We had a bump in the road against Springfield, but we pulled through. At first, I was a little nervous about playing offense because I played in middle school and ninth grade then went straight defense.
"When they threw me in there, I knew I had to produce. It came easy from there. I just want to help the team.”
Moore committed to Michigan in May over offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and a handful of other major programs.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news