 Michigan DB Commit Rod Moore Still Locked In With Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-07 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan DB Commit Rod Moore Still Locked In

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Clayton (Ohio) Northmont finished the regular season with an undefeated record and captured an outright Greater Western Ohio Conference championship.

A big reason for that was three-star 2021 Michigan safety commit Rod Moore, who dominated on the defensive side of the ball and saw extended time at wide receiver later in the year due to injuries.

Ohio safety Rod Moore is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Ohio safety Rod Moore is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“It feels to be undefeated,” Moore said. “We just came together from the start. We had a bump in the road against Springfield, but we pulled through. At first, I was a little nervous about playing offense because I played in middle school and ninth grade then went straight defense.

"When they threw me in there, I knew I had to produce. It came easy from there. I just want to help the team.”

Moore committed to Michigan in May over offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and a handful of other major programs.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}