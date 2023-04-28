DJ Turner was selected Friday in the 2023 NFL Draft, going in the second round. The defensive back is heading to the Cincinnati Bengals after they chose him with the 60th pick.

At the NFL Draft Combine DJ Turner posted the fastest 40-yard dash of the event with a flying 4.26.

Turner was CB1 for Michigan last season, and an instrumental part of the defensive improvement since the 2021 season.

Turner was a top CB prospect from IMG Academy in the 2019 class.

DJ TURNER MICHIGAN CAREER

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (second team coaches; third team media, 2022; honorable mention, coaches and media, 2021)

• Shared Most Improved Player (Defense) honors and Defensive Skill Player of the Year honors in 2021

• Appeared in 36 games including 28 in the secondary with 22 starts

• Four-year letterman (2019-20-21-22)