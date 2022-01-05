Michigan DB George Johnson to enter transfer portal

The junior from Stuart, Florida, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to announce he was entering the portal.

Michigan has lost its third member of the football team to the transfer portal this week as defensive back George Johnson being the latest to make his intentions known.

"First off, I would like to thank the Lord for allowing me to live out my childhood dream each and every day," Johnson said in his statement. " I am beyond grateful for being molded into the man I am today by having the opportunity to attend the University of Michigan.

"I have learned more than I would have ever imagined while here these past three years. A special thank you to Coach Harbaugh for not only taking a chance on a kid out of Port Salerno, Florida but for presenting me the opportunity of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for Coach Harbaugh as my Head Coach, but most importantly I RESPECT him as a Human Being.

"A HUGE thank you to team 142! Grinding with you all every day has made a big impact on my life and together we all made HISTORY that no one can take from us. With that being said I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with three years left of eligibility."

Johnson, who played sparingly during his time in Ann Arbor, did not see action during the 2019 season and played in 5 games total during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, compiling only a single tackle.

