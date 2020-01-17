News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-17 20:18:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan DC Don Brown Set To See Top Recruits In New England

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Don Brown is heading back to his old stomping ground this weekend.

The Michigan defensive coordinator will be in New England on Saturday to see a handful of top underclassmen targets.

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is the primary recruiter in New England.
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is the primary recruiter in New England. ()

Brown is originally from Massachusetts and cut his teeth in New England early on in his coaching career. Brown is a huge reason why the Wolverines have had success in the area over the last few cycles.

Michigan landed a trio of prospects from New England in 2020 in four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings, four-star offensive lineman Zak Zinter and three-star wide receiver Eamonn Dennis.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}