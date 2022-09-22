Michigan has had two very positive developments occur from its defensive back group through three weeks of football with the emergence of corners Gemon Green and Mike Sainristil.

Both have been consistently praised by various members of the program and the duo's play has certainly backed up that high praise.

For Green, he was in a fierce battle for the second cornerback position all throughout spring and training camp.

Through three weeks, he is the Wolverines' highest-graded defensive back according to Pro Football Focus and has cemented himself as a starter alongside D.J. Turner.

According to defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Green's play has been worthy of praise and a flip has been switched in his mind that has attributed to his increased output on the field this season.

"I’m super happy and pleased with where Gemon’s at," Minter told reporters this week. "I think just mentality-wise, like, I’ve always been a DB guy. And so I think especially high-level elite corners, it’s a down after down mentality that you have to have. Because, we do a point of attack grade on our DBs and you could go the whole game and maybe grade out really well, play the right technique, but the one time they threw your guy the ball, he caught it. So, I think it’s just that competitive, dog mentality that every snap, I gotta lineup and be at my best."

"In training camp, just his ability to go against some really good receivers every day, the guys that we have, that he gets to go against, they’re going to make some catches. It’s just understanding the next play’s the most important play and very happy with how he’s played and performed. Excited to see him. He’ll get more of a challenge this week, too. Excited to see how he does."

As for Sainristil, his switch from wide receiver to nickel corner is looking more like a stroke of genius by the program with each passing day.

Each game Sainristil is making veteran-like plays out on the field like he's been a corner all along.

Now, with the competition ramping up, the positive play will be tested.

"Really happy with Mikey," Minter said. "I think it’s like anything, I’ve seen it honestly, since spring ball. So you’re hoping that when the games start that he plays that way, and it wasn’t just like, we’ve got a lot of the some of the offensive guys give him like, ‘Oh, he knows that our plays. And so he’s making plays against us in practice.’ Well, he’s made a lot of plays in the games. Honestly, the thing I enjoy most about Mikey is just his mentality, his leadership, the attitude that he brings to our defense.

"I think in an offseason where there was a lot of newness and lost some really good leaders off last year’s defense that alone is brought a tremendous amount to us as a defense. Happy for him. I hope he keeps playing well, and I think he’s enjoying it and having fun and it’s been great to see."