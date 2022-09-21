If Michigan's season-opener sack numbers against Colorado State would've been any indication, the pass rush hadn't missed a beat. Of course, judgements should never be made after one game with such a small sample size.

That doesn't mean there is any concern with the way things are trending inside Schembechler Hall, either.

When asked if there were any concerns about the defensive sack numbers trending away from week one, U-M defensive coordinator Jesse Minter didn't appear all that worried about where things are headed.

"I think a lot of the second and third game was based on what happened in the first game and sort of the other team’s way to try to combat that," Minter said. So, I’m not overly concerned. I think pass rush and coverage always work together. I like where we’re at. I certainly think guys know that there’s opportunities to win one on ones that we still want to take advantage of. So I’m excited to see how we go."

In fact, Minter believes a lot of the blame for the lack of pass rush has been about the scheme.

Things have gone as expected from the Colorado State game onward and feel the numbers will start to find their middle ground once the Big Ten season progresses.

"When I look at the first couple of games, first game, lots of pressure, that team now I think has given up tons of sacks over their first three games," Minter said. "So, take it for what it is. The second game, I think the ball was out really, really fast. I think the third game, honestly, we were preparing for a lot of screens and quick throws, which we did get early, especially on third down. I think it may have slowed our guys down a little bit. So we’ve just got to have some answers to combat that and let them turn it loose when it turns into more of a drop-back game.