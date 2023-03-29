Michigan rising sophomore Amorion Walker and his permanent move to cornerback has been the talk of the spring for the Wolverines' program.

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of Mike Sainristil's jump from wide receiver to defensive back, many in the program have been singing Walker's praises for his adjustment to the position and the way he has played this spring.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is another that had nothing but good things to say about Walker, who considers his skillset and abilities at the position unique for a guy his size/\.

"Skillset is tremendous," Minter said. "You're talking about a guy who is 6'3—most times, even in the NFL, you see a 6'3 corner and it's like, OK, what trait is lacking? He might be he is not as quick as the smaller guys, might be he's not as speedy but he is really, really fast. He has really good feet. He's a little unique in that sense.

"Not to put a crazy, crazy expectation on him but he has the skill set to play the position. He has the traits to play the position. I think Coach Clink is doing a tremendous job with him this spring trying to further his development. "

With the expectation that Walker is going to get plenty of chances to see the field this season, Minter likened Walker's development to what Will Johnson went through last year.

Someone who saw the field early as a freshman and was given a chance to make mistakes and grow. That opportunity obviously paid dividends for the Wolverines' defense by the season's end.

Minter hopes a similar trajectory happens, too.

"It's going to come down to a guy that is going to play early in the season," Minter said. "Just like Will last season, he's going to have some ups and downs and he's going to be our ability to have him playing at his best when the best is needed towards the middle-end of the season, all those things.

"Just excited about him and the opportunity he's given himself, number one, just to get on the field here. He's one of the team's best athletes so he needs to play somewhere. We're fortunate that, right now, it's at the corner position."