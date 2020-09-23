Kechaun Bennett is one of a handful of Michigan commits that isn’t playing this fall.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the state of Connecticut has delayed the start of high school football until the spring. Bennett has been forced to adjust and is treating the next few months like a regular offseason.

“Lately, I’ve been working out,” Bennett said. “I’ve gained 10 pounds since the quarantine. It’s actually working a little bit. Right now, I’m 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. I’ve been doing a lot of transitions. I’ve been working on my hands and lifting weights.”