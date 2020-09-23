 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DE Commit Kechaun Bennett On Scheme Fit, Don Brown, More
Michigan DE Commit Kechaun Bennett On Scheme Fit, Don Brown, More

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Kechaun Bennett is one of a handful of Michigan commits that isn’t playing this fall.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the state of Connecticut has delayed the start of high school football until the spring. Bennett has been forced to adjust and is treating the next few months like a regular offseason.

“Lately, I’ve been working out,” Bennett said. “I’ve gained 10 pounds since the quarantine. It’s actually working a little bit. Right now, I’m 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. I’ve been doing a lot of transitions. I’ve been working on my hands and lifting weights.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
The four-star defensive end out of Suffield (Conn.) Academy committed to Michigan over offers from Boston College, Miami, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and a handful of other major programs back in May.

Bennett had an opportunity to visit Michigan just before the beginning of the dead period and fell in love with the program. Since then, his verbal pledge has remained firm.

