Michigan DE Commit Kechaun Bennett On Scheme Fit, Don Brown, More
Kechaun Bennett is one of a handful of Michigan commits that isn’t playing this fall.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the state of Connecticut has delayed the start of high school football until the spring. Bennett has been forced to adjust and is treating the next few months like a regular offseason.
“Lately, I’ve been working out,” Bennett said. “I’ve gained 10 pounds since the quarantine. It’s actually working a little bit. Right now, I’m 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. I’ve been doing a lot of transitions. I’ve been working on my hands and lifting weights.”
The four-star defensive end out of Suffield (Conn.) Academy committed to Michigan over offers from Boston College, Miami, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and a handful of other major programs back in May.
Bennett had an opportunity to visit Michigan just before the beginning of the dead period and fell in love with the program. Since then, his verbal pledge has remained firm.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news