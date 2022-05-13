 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Michigan lacrosse defeats Notre Dame, advances to second round
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-13 22:06:14 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Michigan lacrosse defeats Notre Dame, advances to second round

Brock Heilig • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Staff Writer

The 21st-ranked Michigan women's lacrosse team defeated the 16th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 17-11, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

The Wolverines had four different players finish the game with a hat trick. Jill Smith, Claire Galvin, Caitlin Muir and Kaley Thompson all recorded at least three goals to lift the Wolverines over the Fighting Irish.

Michigan will now set its sights on sixth-ranked Northwestern. The Wildcats are 14-4 on the season. The two teams met back in March when Northwestern bested Michigan, 12-9. The second round matchup will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. central time.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}