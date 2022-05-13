Michigan lacrosse defeats Notre Dame, advances to second round

The 21st-ranked Michigan women's lacrosse team defeated the 16th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 17-11, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBhcmUg8J2RqPCdkavwnZG98J2RqPCdkbXwnZGq8J2RsPCdkbXw nZGuICEhISE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv R29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29C bHVlPC9hPiDjgL3vuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1ZOMldkRTlx TTMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WTjJXZEU5cU0zPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFdvbWVu4oCZcyBMYWNyb3NzZSAoQFVNaWNoV0xBWCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaFdMQVgvc3RhdHVzLzE1 MjUzMDEwNTk5MzcyNDcyMzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE0 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Wolverines had four different players finish the game with a hat trick. Jill Smith, Claire Galvin, Caitlin Muir and Kaley Thompson all recorded at least three goals to lift the Wolverines over the Fighting Irish.