Michigan defeats Quinnipiac in game of runs, advances to Frozen Four

The Michigan hockey team advanced to its 26th Frozen Four in school history on Sunday night with a 7-4 victory over Quinnipiac in the Allentown Regional Final.

The Wolverines have made it a habit of scoring before fans could get get to their seats, and they did so once again on Sunday night. Nolan Moyle lit the lamp 33 seconds into the game, giving Michigan the early advantage. Owen Power and Jimmy Lambert were credited with assists.

Lambert registered his second point of the night later in the first period. Lambert won a face-off in the Bobcats’ zone, and Luke Hughes passed a dime to Lambert right in front of the crease and Lambert did the rest.

Thomas Bordeleau connected on a power play goal in the second period to give the Wolverines a commanding 3-0 lead. Brendan Brisson and Power recorded the assists.

Late in the second period, Garrett Van Wyhe and Nick Blankenburg got loose on a Quinnipiac power play and the two combined for a shorthanded goal. The Wolverines led, 4-0, after the first 40 minutes of play.

Quinnipiac answered with three straight goals in the third period, cutting the deficit to one goal. However, the Bobcats questionably pulled their goaltender with about four minutes to play, resulting in an empty net goal for Michigan.

Michigan tacked on two more goals in the final minutes to make the score much more lopsided than the game actually was down the stretch.

The Wolverines are now on their way to their second Frozen Four in the last four seasons.

Michigan will take on fellow No. 1 seed Denver in the Frozen Four on Thursday, April 7.