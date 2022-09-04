It was a strong week for the Michigan defense as it routed Colorado State 51-7 on Saturday. With constant pressure on the quarterback and a handful of turnovers, it was a nice start to life for new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

So much so that the Wolverines' performance on Saturday currently has the Wolverines tied for third in the nation in defense according to Pro Football Focus' grading metrics.

The Wolverines' defensive grade of 90.9 is tied with Wake Forest and slightly trails Iowa with 91.0 and the nation-leading Toledo who has 91.1.

After the Wolverines' victory over the Rams, head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the depth of the defense.

"Speaking to the depth, I thought the defense played extremely well," Harbaugh told the media on Saturday. "The front, we were feeling the front getting better and better. 11 TFLs and 8 sacks, I think that included the forced fumble that Mike had caused the scoop-and-score. The return yardage on both turnovers, the fumble, scoop-and-score and the interception returned by Rod Moore, really good.

"Nothing you can point to where your guys didn't seem like they didn't know what they were doing or trying to line up or what their assignment was. Really good, especially for the first game, the way they took care of their business."

The Wolverines gave up 219 total yards to the Rams and forced two turnovers. As a team, the defense had 7 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

---