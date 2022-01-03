Michigan defensive back Darion Green-Warren enters transfer portal

Michigan has suffered its second transfer portal of the day on Monday as sophomore defensive back Darion Green-Warren has entered the transfer portal, The Maize and Blue Review has learned.

The California native did not see game action during the 2020 and 2021 seasons for the Wolverines.

Green-Warren was a four-star recruit coming out of Narbonne High School. He was ranked as the No. 124 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for more Michigan football coverage.