Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton declares for NFL Draft
Michigan has lost another defensive lineman to the NFL, as this one comes as more of a surprise than others.
Defensive lineman Chris Hinton announced on Wednesday that he will forgo his final year of eligibility in Ann Arbor and declare for the NFL Draft.
Hinton took to his Twitter account to make the news official.
A three-year player for the Wolverines, Hinton appeared in every game for U-M during the 2021 season and recorded 33 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
Hinton joins fellow Wolverines Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo as fellow defensive players that have declared for the draft.
