Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo declares for NFL Draft
After an impressive season that saw him burst onto the scene as an effective pass rusher, Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo has announced the next steps of his football career.
The junior lineman announced on Tuesday that he is headed to the NFL Draft where many draft experts expect the junior to be taken in the first round.
Ojabo took to his Twitter account to make the news official.
After only tallying a single tackle in 2020, things came together for the high-ceiling lineman in 2021. Becoming a lethal duo with fellow first-round projected Aidan Hutchinson, Ojabo finished the season 36 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 5 forced fumbles.
He also helped lead a rejuvenated defense under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff birth.
