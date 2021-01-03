The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team picked up an impressive 85-66 win over Northwestern this evening at Crisler Center to improve their overall record to 9-0 on the year. The Maize and Blue continued their roll and maintained their position atop the conference with tonight's stellar showing. Miss any of the action? Here's how the entire game unfolded…

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be Wednesday against Minnesota. (USA Today Sports Images)

First Half

Northwestern had the upper hand early tonight, with a lay in from junior Wildcat forward Pete Nance putting his club up 6-0 at the 16:59 mark. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson finally got Michigan on the board at 16:47 with a lay in of his own. The Wildcats led 8-2 when sophomore guard Franz Wagner drained a triple at the top of the key at 16:07 to trim Northwestern's lead to 8-5, and fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith finished an impressive layup in transition to cut the deficit to just 8-7 at the under-16 timeout. A driving layup from Wagner at 14:57 gave Michigan its first lead at 9-8, before senior guard Eli Brooks increased the margin to 15-10 on a three-pointer from the left wing at 13:31. Senior guard Chaundee Brown joined the three-point party when he drained one from the right wing with 12:06 to go in the half, putting U-M on top 18-12. The Wolverines were four-of-seven from deep at that point. U-M's lead sat at 18-12 at the under-12 timeout. The three-point barrage would then continue in a big way. Senior forward Isaiah Livers connected on a triple at 9:16 to put Michigan up 23-14, and the Wolverines were five-of-eight from deep at that point. The hot shooting continued when Brown drilled his second three-pointer of the game, this time with 8:23 left in the half to give the Maize and Blue their biggest lead at 26-16. U-M was a red-hot six-of-nine from deep at that juncture. A triple from Brooks with 2:03 left in the half extended U-M's margin to 37-29, after Northwestern had trimmed it to just 34-29. The game was then blown wide open when Wagner canned a three-pointer of his own at 1:30 to put the Wolverines on top 40-29, with Brooks closing out the half in fashion with yet another triple at the 1:04 mark to give the Maize and Blue a 43-29 lead at the intermission. U-M ended the first half nine-of-16 from behind the arc, and a 55 shooting percentage overall.

Second Half