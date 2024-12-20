Michigan DL Breeon Ishmail announces intentions to enter transfer portal

Michigan is losing a piece of its defensive line to the transfer portal.
According to his X account, rising junior Breeon Ishmail announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Friday.
After not seeing action during his freshman season, Ishmail was mainly a special teams contributor for the Wolverines in 2024.
He had three total tackles in two appearances for the defense this season, after playing against Arkansas State and Northwestern.
