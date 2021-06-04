Michigan DL Commit Davonte Miles On Visit, Talks With Staff

Davonte Miles has been grinding this offseason.

The three-star 2022 Michigan defensive tackle commit out of River Rouge (Mich.) High reshaped his body and now looks the part of a high end versatile, athletic prospect in the trenches.

Miles flashed some of his upside at this week’s Sound Mind Sound Body camp at Ferris State, which featured the U-M coaching staff, as he had strong 1-on-1 reps against top 2023 offensive linemen like Amir Herring and Johnathan Slack.