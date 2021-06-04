Michigan DL Commit Davonte Miles On Visit, Talks With Staff
Davonte Miles has been grinding this offseason.
The three-star 2022 Michigan defensive tackle commit out of River Rouge (Mich.) High reshaped his body and now looks the part of a high end versatile, athletic prospect in the trenches.
Miles flashed some of his upside at this week’s Sound Mind Sound Body camp at Ferris State, which featured the U-M coaching staff, as he had strong 1-on-1 reps against top 2023 offensive linemen like Amir Herring and Johnathan Slack.
“It was very competitive,” Miles said. “I like competing against the best. I want to show that I’m the best. I won those reps against Amir. He was in the backfield next to his quarterback. Him and Slack (laughs). They are both great, young offensive linemen.”
Just a day before working out in front of the Michigan staff, Miles was in Ann Arbor for Detroit Day and enjoyed his time on campus.
