 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DL Commit Davonte Miles On Visit, Talks With Staff
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-04 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan DL Commit Davonte Miles On Visit, Talks With Staff

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Davonte Miles has been grinding this offseason.

The three-star 2022 Michigan defensive tackle commit out of River Rouge (Mich.) High reshaped his body and now looks the part of a high end versatile, athletic prospect in the trenches.

Miles flashed some of his upside at this week’s Sound Mind Sound Body camp at Ferris State, which featured the U-M coaching staff, as he had strong 1-on-1 reps against top 2023 offensive linemen like Amir Herring and Johnathan Slack.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“It was very competitive,” Miles said. “I like competing against the best. I want to show that I’m the best. I won those reps against Amir. He was in the backfield next to his quarterback. Him and Slack (laughs). They are both great, young offensive linemen.”

Just a day before working out in front of the Michigan staff, Miles was in Ann Arbor for Detroit Day and enjoyed his time on campus.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}